BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — According to Indiana DNR officials, Hoosiers can rest easy knowing that there is not a 9-foot, 300-year-old snapping turtle eating visitors at Bloomington’s Lake Monroe, despite what a viral Facebook post may say.

Wildlife and public safety officials, including Monroe County’s Coroner and the state’s Dept. of Natural Resources, were forced to combat online disinformation this week after a Facebook post, claiming an ancient, man-eating turtle lurked inside Lake Monroe, received over 15,000 shares.

The claims, shared from an account named Kevin Goodman, were initially posted around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

“Forensic scientists at Purdue University announced today that the decapitated human remains discovered in Lake Monroe last week appear to have been the result of a gruesome attack by a giant snapping turtle, potentially the largest ever recorded,” Goodman wrote.

The post goes on to describe the work of fictional Purdue biologist Dr. Eric Paddlejack, whom Goodman said believes the turtle to be 9 feet in diameter and around 300 years old.

Goodman’s post was littered with fabricated details, such as the exact time a fisherman discovered the remains on the lake, quotes from “Dr. Paddlejack”, and safety tips from local law enforcement and county officials.

While the post clearly made for an entertaining read, garnering over 15,000 shares and 450 comments in under 3 days, various officials have debunked all of Goodman’s claims.

The first to weigh in on the hoax was Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, who also went to Facebook to discredit Goodman’s post. On Monday morning, less than a day after the initial post went up, Stalcup called the claims “totally fabricated” and debunked several key points.

“There have been no remains found, no giant snapping turtle found and I am only assuming someone wanted to get their 10 mins of Facebook fame by making up such a story,” she wrote. “There is no Purdue Forensic specialist named Dr. Paddlejack either.”

The next group to weigh in on the viral hoax was the Fish and Wildlife Division of Indiana DNR, who humorously posted on Facebook the next day about one of the “things we never thought we’d need to post…”

“Rest easy, there is NOT a giant man-eating snapping turtle in Monroe Lake,” the post read. “The hoax Facebook post claiming a man had died from a snapping turtle attack is completely false and had over 16,000 shares – emphasizing the importance of checking sources when reading something shocking or out of ordinary.”

The DNR division also posted a meme along with the debunking.

Meme post via Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife

Finally, the main account for Indiana DNR wrapped up the discussion on an educational note Monday.

“If you’re looking for turtles, we’ve got you covered,” the post read. “But if you’re looking for a nine-foot, 300-year-old snapping turtle, you might try your favorite comic book or horror film instead of Monroe Lake.”

While the hoax may have inspired some chuckles, both Coroner Stalcup and the Indiana DNR warned that online hoaxes and misinformation are no laughing matter.

For her part, Stalcup encouraged social media users to try and verify the information they see online.

“If you cannot find a reputable source to confirm a post made by an individual chances are, the post is just a hoax,” she wrote. “Just because someone puts it out on social media does not make it true.”

Adding to Stalcup’s point, Indiana DNR doubled down by offering to verify and explain information to anyone curious about Hoosier wildlife.

“Luckily with these kinds of wildlife-related stories, you can always directly ask us! Feel free to reach out about any tall tales you may hear regarding Indiana’s fish and wildlife,” the organization wrote. “While we’re here – nope, we did not release rattlesnakes from helicopters.”

In the end, the Meta company flagged Goodman’s post as “false information” that was verified by independent fact-checkers.