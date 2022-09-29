FISHERS, Ind. — The sixth annual Tour de Komen takes place in central Indiana this weekend.

On Saturday, more than 80 cyclists will ride 100 miles from Fishers to Terre Haute to raise money for breast cancer research. Organizers hope to raise at least $50,000.

The tour’s president explained why community support is so important for this event.

“When you get too tired to fight, lay down, rest, and let somebody else fight for you, and that’s what I feel like we’re doing at Tour de Komen,” said Kyle Vannoni. “We’re here to fight for you.”

After the ride, there will be a concert and other family-friendly events. Click here for more information.