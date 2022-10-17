TRAFALGAR, Ind. — After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital.

Moody, 30, was seriously injured on June 25 after crashing at a T-intersection during a police pursuit in Johnson County. Moody sustained 11 broken ribs, a spinal cord injury, a collapsed lung and a broken femur and pelvis as a result of the accident.

The driver of the pickup Moody was pursuing also crashed at the T-intersection. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Roberts of Nineheh, died as a result of the crash.

Moody wrote a letter in July thanking the community for an outpouring of support and stating his recovery will be a “long and tedious process.”

On Monday, the Trafalgar Police Department shared a message from Emily Moody about Officer Moody’s hospital discharge but stated he will remain in outpatient rehab in the suburbs of Chicago and hopefully return home at the end of the year when his treatment is finished.

“This past week, Officer Moody was able to be reunited with his boys for a short time after nearly four months, and he has been able to resume one of his most important roles — Dad,” Emily Moody wrote.

Emily said that while Moody’s initial injuries have mostly healed, he continues working hard to regain complete mobility.

“We are praying for a complete recovery and that Dustin will walk again soon,” Emily wrote.

Both the Moodys and the police department have thanked the community for their support and continued contributions made toward Moody and his family.