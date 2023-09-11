BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Long-term traffic restrictions are coming to U.S. 52 in Boone County near Lebanon.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a southbound left lane of U.S. 52 will be closed near the highway’s intersection with County Road 300 North. The lane closure will allow INDOT to install a southbound left turn lane on U.S. 52 at the intersection.

The project is slated to begin on Sept. 18 and wrap up in December, according to INDOT. The construction timeline could change if weather prohibits crews from completing work as scheduled.

To keep road workers safe, INDOT is encouraging drivers to use caution and slow down near the intersection while its under construction.