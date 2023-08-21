KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A Sunday traffic stop near Knightstown, Indiana, led to the arrest of a suspect who is wanted in Tennessee.

According to Indiana State Police, Master Trooper Jeff Culley attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Toyota Camry when he was patrolling Interstate 70 near mile marker 116 at approximately 9 a.m. The Camry then fled the scene, taking an exit near Knightstown, Indiana.

The driver — 43-year-old Jeremy S. Godwin of Carbon, Indiana — was traveling too quickly to maintain control of his vehicle as he exited the interstate. Godwin ultimately came to a halt in a grassy area near the ramp.

Godwin exited his car and tried to the flee the scene on foot. Henry County Sheriff’s Department deputies subsequently established a perimeter around the area and apprehended Godwin.

When police began to investigate the incident, they discovered that Godwin was wanted in the Volunteer State for robbery.

Indiana State Police reported that Godwin will eventually be extradited back to Tennessee to face the robbery charge.