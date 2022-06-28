GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood police released additional information about a vehicle they’re seeking in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from earlier this month.

Andrew M. Benkert, 23, died in the June 15 crash on State Road 135 near Fairview Road.

Police are looking for a Chevy Trailblazer from the 2002 to 2008 model years. The vehicle would be missing its right side door mirror and mirror assembly. Damage is also likely to the right front headlight, right fender and bumper. It’s likely missing the Chevy emblem from its front grill, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was seen on video around 11:03 p.m., stopping north of the crash site. The driver turns on the hazard lights and then heads north on SR 135 before making a right turn onto Fry Road with the hazard lights still on.

Benkert was walking southbound on State Road 135 with a large red backpack. Police initially said they weren’t sure how long he’d been in the road before he was found.

The crash was first reported around 11:45 p.m. By the time anyone found Benkert, he was already dead, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department Tip Line at 317-865-0300 or they can anonymously make a report on the department’s web page.