MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man is dead after his car was hit by an Amtrak train while he was attempting to drive around the railroad crossing arms.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 10:45 p.m. Thursday for a serious car vs. train crash on Nucor Road near the intersection of Comfort Road in Crawfordsville, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash, ISP said, claimed the life of 33-year-old Timothy Pettice of Darlington, Ind. Pettice, police said, was driving the car that the train collided with.

State police responded to the fatal crash scene to conduct an investigation and reconstruct the accident.

ISP’s investigation showed that a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Pettice was traveling north on Nucor Road when it approached a railroad crossing. At the same time, police said an Amtrak train was moving eastbound and approaching the crossing.

The railroad crossing arms were down at this time and the crossing lights were flashing, according to police. The Tahoe then went around the crossing arm and was soon hit on the driver’s side by the train.

Despite lifesaving efforts by police and EMS crews, ISP said that Pettice was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

ISP said that a passenger in the Tahoe was also flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital and their condition is currently unknown. Police said none of the train passengers were injured.