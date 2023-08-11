Henry County, Ind. — A Muncie woman is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a train.

Henry County Sheriff John Sproles said his deputies responded to the incident at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday after a local 911 dispatch center received a call about a crash between a passenger vehicle and a train. Officials confirmed the collision occurred near State Road 3 and 400 North.

A 2004 Buick LeSabre was traveling southbound on SR 3 before it was struck by the train. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported 83-year-old Anne Jeannine Ashley of Muncie died in the crash. Ashley was pronounced dead at the scene by Henry County Coroner Brian Clark.

Police’s initial investigation indicates that all train crossing stop arms were working when Norfolk Southern’s train struck Ashley’s Buick. Ashley’s vehicle reportedly hit the west lane’s stop arm, knocking two lights off the unit and causing damage to the arm itself.

The train’s conductor, who was not named by police, told officials he applied the brakes “well before” the collision. He added that it took about 5/8 mile for the train to come to a complete stop.

No other people were involved in the wreck. Sporles noted that his office’s investigation into the incident is still ongoing.