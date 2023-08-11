FRANKLIN, Ind. — A transgender man accused of sexually abusing children while employed at a Greenwood therapy center was found dead in his jail cell on Friday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department confirms that 31-year-old Leomeir Kennedy of Vancouver, Washington, was found unconscious in his cell at approximately 9:32 a.m.

CPR was reportedly unsuccessful and Kennedy was pronounced dead.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said there was no indication of foul play.

Kennedy was charged in April with child molestation and possession of child pornography. According to previous reports, he allegedly confessed to molesting three children while employed at the Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center in Greenwood.

A lawsuit was filed by the mother of one of the victims in July against Kennedy and the therapy center.

The lawsuit claims that Hopebridge was “careless and negligent” by failing to protect Harris’ daughter from “sexual, physical, emotional and psychological abuse” and failing to control and supervise Kennedy as one of the center’s employees.

Kennedy’s case was supposed to go to trial at the end of July but was rescheduled until September.