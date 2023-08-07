FRANKFORT, Ind. — A tree came crashing down in Frankfort on Monday morning falling across power lines and causing a large power outage throughout the city.

Frankfort Municipal Utilities said the tree fell near Washington Avenue and Milky Way and caused “extensive damage” to power poles in the area.

Photos by Frankfort Municipal Utilities

Washington Avenue was closed between Vermont and Burlington while all hands were on deck to fix the power poles and remove the large tree from the lines.

Frankfort Municipal Utilities said the tree crashing down onto the power lines caused a “domino effort” that damaged several power poles and led to power being cut off to much of the city on Monday morning.