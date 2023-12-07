INDIANAPOLIS — An employee for a tree trimming service died on Thursday morning while working on the city’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, emergency crews were called to the 9000 block of Pickwick Drive shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The police run was listed as a death investigation.

Police radio chatter indicated that a tree service employee had fallen and died while working in the residential area on Pickwick Drive, though the specifics of the worker’s death have not been confirmed.

A representative of OSHA confirmed that the agency did receive a report of a worker fatality. The employee worked for Maple Tree Service, according to OSHA.

FOX59/CBS4 crews on the scene of Pickwick Drive reported tree-trimming vehicles parked on the street.

The scene on Pickwick Drive where a worker reportedly fell to their death on Dec. 7, 2023.

Indiana OSHA will be conducting a safety-compliance inspection related to the worker’s death.

This story will be updated if more information is released.