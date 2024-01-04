INDIANAPOLIS – As the New Year begins, respiratory illnesses are spreading rapidly, with many hospitals nationwide report high levels of COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

It’s known as the triple threat of respiratory sicknesses.

The most recent data from the CDC shows emergency room visits for respiratory illnesses nationwide have increased by more than 8% in recent weeks. And right now, Indiana is one of the states with high levels of respiratory illness.

“Indiana, being at a high [level] right now, it’s just kind of the season [for it]. You tend to see geographically these things spread over a season as we get back into our normal respiratory virus patterns. It’s just our time to have it,” said Dr. Christopher Belcher, the Infection Prevention Medical Director at Ascension St. Vincent.

Dr. Belcher said since the late fall, it’s been a busy viral season in Central Indiana.

“COVID rates have gone up, but again, this is at a manageable rate for most hospitals and institutions have been doing well,” he said. “It puts a little stress [on hospitals], but that’s fine, we can do it. It’s a reality, but things are much better than they were a couple of years ago.”

Doctors at Riley Hospital for Children have confirmed the same trend.

“Right now, what we’re noticing is a major increase in Influenza A and B in our community, along with other respiratory viruses such as RSV and even COVID,” said Dr. John Christenson, the Associate Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Riley Hospital for Children. “Our population has changed a little bit. We have a little bit more susceptible populations, but at the same time, some of these strains are new, and they’ve never been seen in our area.”

However, that increase is not near the levels doctors saw during the pandemic. They say the numbers, even though they are rising, are manageable for now, but we also have likely yet to reach the peak this season.

“You need two or three weeks of decreasing [numbers] to look back and say that was the peak,” Dr. Belcher said.

And lately, tracking the number of people getting sick has become even more complex.

“We know that fewer people are being tested now, so we will see fewer cases there,” said Shaun Grannis, MD, the VP for Data and Analytics at the Regenstrief Institute. “So, we monitor other things like emergency department visits for people with respiratory, COVID-like, and flu-like illness. The state also monitors wastewater concentration, and we are seeing that rise as well.”

Again, the good news is that the numbers are lower than in prior years, but this could always change. That’s why doctors say you must take precautions like keeping your vaccinations up to date.

“We have vaccines for influenza. We have vaccines for COVID-19, and now we have RSV vaccines. These are all three very vaccine preventable in certain groups. Then, after that, it’s the stuff your mom told you… Wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, cough into your shoulder or your elbow if you have to do that, and then do the hand sanitizer, and use running water and soap when possible.”

The CDC says if you have COVID-19, you should still self-isolate for at least five days and continue social distancing and masking up until day ten. For more guidelines and precautions, click here. For more information on the current respiratory virus activity levels in the United States, click here.