FAIRLAND, Ind. — A Shelby County school district announced Sunday that a student at Triton Central High School died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend.

Nick Winter, a student in the Class of 2024 at Triton Central High School, died over the weekend in a tragic car crash, the Northwestern Consolidated School District of Shelby County posted to Facebook Sunday.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office said they were called just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning to the 5800 block of N. Frontage Road in Fairland, Indiana. The coroner confirmed that a 16-year-old male, who they said was local and a student at a local high school, had died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

The manner of death, the coroner said, is determined to be an accident and a toxicology report is pending.

Triton Central Schools said on Facebook that the TCHS gymnasium will be open at 6 p.m. on Monday for any students wishing to gather. Counseling and support services, the school said, will also be available on Monday and throughout the rest of the week.

“The full breadth of the NWCSD campus facilities and resources will be made available as our community goes through the healing process together,” the post read. “The NWCSD family offers its prayers for the family and friends impacted by this tragic situation.”

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office added that fellow classmates and friends can contact their school for bereavement services and that additional resources can be located by contacting the SAMSHA hotline at 1-800-662-HELP or their primary care provider.