DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver from Missouri is dead after the tanker he was hauling rolled over with 6,000 gallons of milk inside.

According to the Indiana State Police, the accident occurred on U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45 at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Police said when first responders arrived on scene the semi tanker was on its side with the driver entrapped.

Police identified the driver on Friday as Jerome Thomas from Warsaw, Missouri. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

According to police, the roadway was closed for approximately eight hours while emergency crews cleared the scene and unloaded the milk into another tanker.