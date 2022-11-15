WARSAW, Ind. – A semi truck driver from New York now faces more than two dozen felony counts for a crash that injured 16 hockey players in northern Indiana.

Three of the victims were critically hurt, police said. Victor Santos, 58, is charged with four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

The crash happened in Warsaw around 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. The Warsaw Police Department received calls before the crash that a semi truck was swerving into other lanes and speeding.

Crash aftermath on Saturday, Nov. 12/Warsaw Police Department

While police were on their way, the truck slammed into a school bus. A total of 26 people were on the bus, including two coaches, the bus driver and the high school hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep out of Chicago, Illinois.

The team was spending the night for a weekend hockey tournament taking place in Culver. The bus was headed to a Warsaw hotel after the team had dinner that night.

Eyewitness accounts and surveillance video showed the bus was making a left turn with a green arrow when the truck driven by Santos ran a red light and hit the back of the bus, causing it to spin and tip over, police said. One of the passengers was ejected from the bus after the collision, according to the preliminary investigation.

Santos failed a field sobriety test, according to investigators, and officers could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. His speech was slurred, police said, and he refused a chemical test at the scene. Police then obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

The crash remains under investigation.