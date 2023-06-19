INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a truck going the wrong way on the interstate caused multiple collisions on the city’s south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, along with Indiana State Police, were called shortly before 9 p.m. Friday after an officer saw a truck on Interstate 65 north of Southport Road speeding southbound in the northbound lane.

The vehicle, IMPD said, eventually crashed into a guardrail south of Southport Road, which seriously injured the driver. An IMPD officer on scene applied a tourniquet to the driver’s leg before EMS crews arrived and began giving the driver medical aid.

The truck, IMPD said, caused “at least two” other car collisions on the interstate while going the wrong way. These crashes, IMPD said, are being investigated by Indiana State Police.

At this time, IMPD said that medical issues are believed to be a significant factor in the incident. No information was provided regarding the driver’s current condition.