INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped 95 handguns at the Indianapolis International Airport security checkpoints in 2023, a new record that surpasses the previous high of 74 in 2021.

Nationwide, TSA stopped 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints. This action prevented guns from getting into the secure areas of the airport and thus on the airplanes. According to TSA, around 93% of these firearms were loaded. In 2022, exactly 6,542 firearms were found at checkpoints.

“Responsible gun owners know where their guns are, and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “We urge passengers to start with an empty bag so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited inside. Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, dangerous mistake that passengers can easily avoid.”

The following number represents the guns found by TSA at checkpoints in airports in Indiana:

Indianapolis International Airport: 95

Evansville Regional Airport: 4

Fort Wayne International Airport: 3

South Bend International Airport: 8

If a firearm is found, TSA immediately contacts local law enforcement, who then remove the passenger from the checkpoint area. While TSA does not confiscate guns, they may fine passengers up to $15,000, revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years, and conduct “enhanced” screening.

To learn how to store a firearm properly, view here.