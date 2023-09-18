According to a news release from the TSA, three firearms were discovered at checkpoints last week, which added to 2023’s total. Officials said that loaded firearms were discovered on Sept. 13 and in two separate incidents on Sept. 14.

Officials said last year, 68 firearms were stopped at checkpoints at the Indianapolis airport.

“When someone shows up with a firearm at the checkpoint the conveyor belt is stopped until the police arrive and can remove the carry-on bag from the X-ray machine to safely secure the weapon,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said in the release. “Bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint not only slows down the individuals in that lane, but it slows everyone in line behind them down and is a security and safety concern. Guns should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage.”