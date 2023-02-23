INDIANAPOLIS — A North Carolina-based restaurant famous for its southern food and traditions rooted in the Carolina mountains is making the leap to the Hoosier state.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar announced its first Indiana location will open this spring at 320 S. Alabama Street in downtown Indianapolis.

Known for their focus on scratch-made dishes and southern hospitality, Tupelo Honey dishes include their famous bone-in fried chicken seasoned with “bee dust,” a special blend of spices, along with other offerings such as Tupelo Shrimp and Grits, New Orleans inspired Roast Beef Debris and savory and sweet brunch combinations.

Tupelo Honey also serves cocktails including their “Queen Mary,” a Bloody Mary with pickled jalapenos, green beans, cherry tomatoes and a lime/salt rim.

The restaurant also welcomes furry companions, offering a dog menu with pet-friendly biscuits and gravy or a bacon and peanut butter dish.

Tupelo Honey’s 5,500-square-foot location in downtown Indy will sit on the northwest corner of Alabama and South streets and include a 1,200-square-foot outdoor patio. The restaurant is hiring 120 full and part-time positions including cooks, servers, hosts and bartenders with wages beginning at $15 per hour.

A hiring fair is being held until March 10 with open interviews available at the Alexander Hotel from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those wishing to apply online can do so by clicking here.