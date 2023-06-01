PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to readers of the 50+ travel website TravelAwaits, Turkey Run State Park ranks among the best state parks in the entire country.

In a ranking of the 15 best state parks in the United States, readers voted Turkey Run as the 7th best, beating out locations like Monument Valley in Arizona (#8), Coral Pink Sand Dunes in Utah (#10), and Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby, Illinois (#15).

The ranking was achieved by reader nominations and voting. TravelAwaits says it is a website devoted to travelers age 50 and up.

Located in west-central Indiana, Turkey Run State Park is a hidden gem for outdoor lovers. The park’s sandstone gorges, carved by the flow of Sugar Creek, offer picturesque hiking opportunities. Visitors can traverse scenic trails, cross suspension bridges, and even wade through the creek’s crystal-clear waters. With its unique geological features and diverse wildlife, Turkey Run State Park is a nature lover’s paradise in America’s heartland. Laura Ray, writer for TravelAwaits

Indiana DNR officials encouraged Hoosiers who have visited Turkey Run, and may be looking for a similar experience with less visitors, to try out Shades State Park in Waveland.

The website ranked Franconia Notch State Park in New Hampshire as the #1 state park in the country, with Baxter State Park in Maine coming in second, and Niagara Falls State Park in New York taking third.

Turkey Run State Park is located at 8121 East Park Road in Marshall, Indiana.