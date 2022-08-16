GREENTOWN, Ind. – A tip generated on Twitter led to the arrest of a Greentown man now charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

David R. Petty, 47, turned himself in on Friday, Aug. 12, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He faces ten counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation started in September 2021, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Kokomo Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a possible child exploitation case.

The tip originated from Twitter and included two images depicting child sexual abuse. The investigation found Petty was the Twitter user in question, police said.

In May 2022, police obtained a search warrant for a Greentown address. Kokomo police, with assistance from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Greentown Police Department, recovered numerous electronics from the home.

Over the weeks that followed, investigators examined the devices, which contained evidence of child sexual abuse material.

A warrant was issued for Petty’s arrest on Aug. 11. He turned himself in the following day at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center, police said.

Petty made his initial court appearance Monday, where he entered a not guilty plea, according to court records. He was ordered to go on work release pending a hearing, with a trial date tentatively scheduled for January 2023.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or abailey@cityofkokomo.org.