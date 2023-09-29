INDIANAPOLIS — Two Chicks and a Hammer is permanently closing their home decor retail storefront at the end of 2023, after being open for three years.

The store’s owner released a statement in Friday’s release:

As a small business, the store has faced numerous challenges, especially during the

unprecedented times we opened in, the summer of 2020 during COVID. The incredibly

difficult decision to close the store is one that I have not made lightly. Being an anchor

on our corner alongside The Vault, Lincoln Lane, Big Lew’s Tattoos, BLNKPG and ARC

Fitness these last three years has been a blessing and an honor. While this is the

required business decision, the feeling that I am letting the neighborhood down has

been one I have struggled with for the past year Mina Starsiak Hawk, Owner, Two Chicks and a Hammer

Hawk said you can continue to support Two Chicks District Co. by shopping in-person and online on their website through the end of the year. The company will host one last ticketed event spending time with Hawk while enjoying an exclusive private shopping experience on Oct. 7.

Gift cards will be honored in-store and online through Dec. 31.

Tickets for the “Meet & Mingle with Mina” can be purchased on the company’s Eventbrite here.