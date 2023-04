INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis homes were damaged after a fire on the east side of town, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of N Riley at approximately 3:49 p.m. The flames were so heavy that they spread to the home next door. Firefighters were able to bring the flame under control in 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no injuries to fire crews or homeowners.