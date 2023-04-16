INDIANAPOLIS — An apartment fire has left two women injured on the city’s north side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department dispatched a total of 11 units to Cedar Commons Apartments on Harcourt Road close to 8:30 p.m. Sunday night in response to calls of a fire and explosion.

IMPD also responded to the scene amidst reports of possible entrapment.

An IFD spokesperson said the fire was caused by an exploding oxygen canister. A total of six apartment units were affected by the smoke from the fire, according to the spokesperson.

One adult female was able to self-evacuate from the apartment unit where the fire first broke out and only sustained minor injuries.

Another adult female, who resided in the apartment next door to where the fire originated, was taken to St. Vincent in critical condition after being found semi-conscious.

IFD said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the blast and subsequent impact may have pushed the fire from one apartment into other units.

IFD said four occupants, including the two injured, were displaced as a result of the fire. IFD is providing assistance to the displaced victims and working with Red Cross to find shelter.

It is unclear at this time what the extent of the damage is.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.