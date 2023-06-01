INDIANAPOLIS — A heavy fire on the north side of Indianapolis has killed two pets and left a family of four displaced, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:13 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ruckle Street on a report of a fire, smoke, and possible entrapment. The fire was under control in 35 minutes.

Two pets died in the fire and a family of four was displaced. Two firefighters sustained slight injuries.

It is not immediately clear what caused the fire, and it is under investigation.