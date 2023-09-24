INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery officials are encouraging Powerball players to carefully check their tickets this weekend.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing revealed that two winning tickets were sold in the Hoosier State. Both tickets are worth $50,000, according to a Hoosier Lottery press release.

The winning tickets were sold at Riley’s Marathon (281 S Maple St) in Orleans and Payless Liquors (5320 Rockville Rd) in Indianapolis. The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 1-12-20-33-66 with a Powerball of 21.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App. Officials urge all Powerball winners to ensure their tickets are in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot is projected to hit $785 million ahead of Monday’s drawing. The total is the fourth-highest in the game’s history.