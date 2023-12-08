WASHINGTON D.C. — Officials with the U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced more than $8 billion has been awarded for a number of passenger rail-related projects throughout the country, including one that could eventually connect Indianapolis and Chicago.

The department’s Federal Railroad Administration announced on Friday that $8.2 billion has been awarded for 10 passenger rail projects across the country. The department also announced a number of corridor planning activities that is expected to impact regions nationwide.

One of the projects announced on Friday is an investment in Chicago Union Station, which is expected to eventually build toward a Midwest corridors hub. This hub is expected to eventually include a route that provides daily and multi-frequency service from Chicago to Indianapolis.

The other projects announced also include:

A high-speed rail service in California’s Central Valley

Create a brand-new high-speed rail corridor between Las Vegas, Nevada, and southern California

Make major upgrades to existing conventional rail corridors to better connect northern Virginia and the southeast with the Northeast Corridor

Expand and add frequencies to the Pennsylvania Keystone Corridor between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh

Extend the Piedmont Corridor in North Carolina, as part of a higher-speed connection between Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia

Improve service in Maine, Montana and Alaska

“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration takes another historic step to deliver the passenger rail system that Americans have been calling for – with $8.2 billion for faster, more reliable, expanded train service across the country,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release. “With this funding, we’ll deliver America’s first high-speed rail on a route between Southern California and Las Vegas, complete major upgrades for riders in Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maine, Montana, and Alaska, and announce a comprehensive plan that makes it easier to expand passenger rail lines in 44 states.”