INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday that $6 million in grants will be provided to various Indiana-based public safety programs.

The funding, according to a news release from the department, is part of its Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime. More than $334 million in critical grant funding was awarded by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS Office, throughout the country to combat violent crime and maintain public safety.

The release said in Indiana, $6,689,417 was awarded through the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana. The specific recipients and amounts included:

COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program to the Indiana State Police – $2,000,000

COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program to the city of Hobart – $500,000

COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program to Lake Station Community Schools – $375,000

COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program to Logansport Community Schools – $478,843

COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program to New Castle Community Schools – $358,132

COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program to Valparaiso Community Schools – $390,000

COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program to the Vincennes Police Department – $337,422

COPS Hiring Program to the city of Frankfort – $250,000

COPS Hiring Program to Porter County – $125,000

COPS Hiring Program to the town of Roseland – $125,000

COPS Hiring Program to Tippecanoe County – $1,250,000

COPS Hiring Program to the Vincennes Police Department – $500,000

“Law enforcement officers across the country are showing up every day to protect their communities in the face of unprecedented challenges,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the release. “These grants, which support the hiring of more than 1,700 new officers and make critical investments in school safety and crisis intervention efforts, will help provide local law enforcement agencies with the resources they need to keep their communities safe, support officers, and build public trust.”

The U.S. Department of Justice also announced that a Violent Crime Reduction Summit will be hosted on Dec. 11-13 in Indianapolis. According to the release, the summit will bring together 1,500 local and federal partners throughout the country to discuss reducing violent crime.

“We are excited to announce this important Justice Department funding to help make our communities safer, and to host the Department’s 2023 Violent Crime Reduction Summit right here in Indianapolis,” Zachary A. Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in the release. “I welcome the many dedicated community and law enforcement leaders from across the country to our wonderful city as we work together to reduce violent crime. The work done at this summit will help make our communities safer by sharing interventions and strategies to prevent violence and hold violent criminals accountable.”

For a list of all the recipients of the grants, click here.