INDIANAPOLIS — UPS aims to hire about 3,000 seasonal employees in the Indianapolis area ahead of the holiday rush.

The company said it is filling full and part-time seasonal positions – primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers. Seasonal package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $35 per hour, UPS said.

UPS added that from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer, its streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people. Nearly 80% of its seasonal positions do not require an interview.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and president of U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

In addition, UPS said seasonal positions can lead to full-time jobs, with nearly 35,000 seasonal employees having earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays. A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits, noted the company.

