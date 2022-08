WHITELAND, Ind. — All lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Whiteland are closed Sunday after a vehicle caught fire on the road.

The closures are expected to last for at least the next hour and a half, the Indiana Department of Transportation said. The closure affects the area of I-65 between Whiteland Rd. and E. 600 N., INDOT said.

All northbound lanes will be blocked as crews investigate and clear the scene.