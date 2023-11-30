INDIANAPOLIS — An attempted ATM theft on the south side of Indianapolis led to a vehicle fire and a police search that slowed I-65 traffic Thursday morning.

INDOT cameras showed large flames shooting from a vehicle at the side of I-65 southbound around 5:40 a.m., although the fire appeared to be under control by about 5:50 a.m.

Indiana State Police initially said Indianapolis Metropolitan police were looking for suspects in the area.

IMPD later confirmed officers were investigating reports of suspicious individuals at a PNC Bank on South East Street. Investigators said the suspects attempted to steal an ATM. Although they were unsuccessful, the ATM did sustain some damage, according to IMPD public information officer Samone Burris.

IMPD located a truck with chains still hanging from the back and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver took off, however, leading to a brief chase.

IMPD quickly called off the pursuit as the truck reached the interstate and said the vehicle was moving erratically. Later, police saw the same truck on I-65 with its rear wheel on fire. The two people inside the truck were gone.

Officers attempted to put the fire out, but it reignited, and IMPD called the Indianapolis Fire Department to assist.

Police were searching for the suspects in a wooded area near the interstate as well as a nearby neighborhood. Two individuals were at large, Burris said.

In addition, an IMPD car was struck on I-65 near Edgewood, according to Indiana State Police, although no major injuries were reported.

The vehicle fire, search and crash slowed interstate traffic. Drivers should use caution in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.