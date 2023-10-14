INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle struck and killed a person on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

In a media notification sent at approximately 8:42 p.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported that its officers responded to 2039 Lafayette Rd on a report of a personal injury crash. When police arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian who had been struck.

EMS personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. IMPD-certified accident investigators are still looking into the situation.

This is a developing story.