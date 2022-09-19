JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County.

Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road.

The driver then overcorrected and entered the path of a westbound Pontiac 6 driven by 39-year-old Christian Schular of Versailles.

Schular was killed in the crash and pronounced at the scene. An 18-year-old passenger was seriously injured and flown to an Ohio hospital.

The driver of the Jeep had non-life threatening injuries.

Toxicology reports are pending.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the wreck.