NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Newton County Prosecutor’s Office has determined the identity of one of former serial killer Larry Eyler’s victims.

The victim, who had been known as “Adam Doe” for the last several decades, has been identified as Keith Lavell Bibbs. Bibbs was 17 years old at the time of his disappearance from Chicago.

The release stated that the victim’s family has been informed of this development.

Keith Lavell Bibbs (via Newton Co. Prosecutor’s Office)

Bibbs is the latest victim to be identified through the Identify Indiana Initiative, the DNA Doe Project and the Indiana State Police Lab based in Indianapolis.

The Identify Indiana Initiative is a collaboration between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police Laboratory.

The goal of the initiative is to successfully identify every unidentified person in Indiana.

The NCPO said the remains of Bibbs and four other young men were discovered at an abandoned farm in Lake Village in rural Newton County on Oct. 18, 1983.

The four young men were drugged and murdered by Larry Eyler, commonly known as the “Highway Killer”, who admitted to killing at least 20 young men before he died in an Illinois prison in 1994.

Bibbs was the last victim to be identified, according to the NCPO’s release. The other three were identified as Michael Bauer, John Bartlett and John Ingram Brandenburg Jr.

The NCPO explained how a DNA match was obtained nearly four decades after Bibbs was first reported as missing. A potential match was initially found through a collaboration involving the DNA Doe Project and the NCPO.

Family members were then notified and their DNA was uploaded to a program called GEDMatch. This DNA was acquired from an individual that was identified as a potential brother of Bibbs. This sample was then sent over to the Indiana State Police Lab to determine how connected the two DNA profiles were.

This testing proved to be “conclusive”, the prosecutor’s office said.