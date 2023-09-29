NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Virginia man was arrested in New Castle after Indiana State Troopers found cocaine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Interstate-70, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.

Kai Lord Victory Hakim, 22, was arrested and charged with the following:

Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Dangerous Person with a Prior, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor

On Sept. 29 at approximately 10 a.m. an officer noticed Hakim exceeding the posted speed limit. During the traffic stop, officers noticed signs of criminal activity and called for backup and a K-9. The K-9 positively indicated the presence of narcotics.

Upon search of the vehicle, police found 3 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and other drug dealing paraphernalia in the vehicle. Additionally, law enforcement located a Glock .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat.

Further, it was determined that Hakim was also wanted in Virginia on an active warrant for Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance and prior Unlawful Possession of a Fireaarm.

Hakim was transported to the Henry County Jail.