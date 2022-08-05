INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers will reconvene the special session Friday for votes on major pieces of legislation.

House lawmakers are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday for the third reading of Senate Bill 1 on abortion and a reworked Senate Bill 2 on inflation relief.

Thursday’s session began at 9 a.m., although the House went into recess and didn’t reconvene until around 1:30 p.m. What followed was a flurry of amendments and discussion on the abortion bill.

Lawmakers voted to retain exceptions for rape and incest as well as another for lethal fetal anomalies. Another amendment changed the language for the mother’s health exception to say “when reasonable medical judgment dictates that performing the abortion is necessary to prevent any serious health risk to the pregnant woman or to save the pregnant woman’s life.”

After wrapping up debate, a final vote on the measure was set for Friday’s session. Changes to the measure mean it must return to the Senate for another vote.

The House is also scheduled to vote on Senate Bill 2, a bill that now includes a $200 taxpayer refund, establishes the $45 million Hoosier Families First Fund and caps the gas tax at 29.5 cents.

The measure also pays down some debt from the state teacher pension fund. Lawmakers reduced the tax refund from $225 to $200 as part of a compromise between the House and Senate. The Senate’s inflation relief plan did not include direct payments.

The Senate, which delayed its planned Thursday session, is scheduled to meet Friday afternoon. The session is set for 1:30 p.m. with House Bill 1001 up for its second reading. The measure includes the Senate’s version of an economic relief plan.