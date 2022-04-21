NEW PALESTINE, Ind. – Happening this weekend, you can help walk to end epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a neurological disease that causes seizures. It impacts around 70,000 Hoosiers and millions more across the country.

There is no cure.

While some people are able to take medications, others have to rely on treatments and surgeries.

We spoke with former FOX59 sports reporter and current board chair for the Indiana Epilepsy Foundation, JoJo Gentry, who developed the disease later in life.

“It’s not a disease that’s talked about commonly and I wish it was,” said Gentry. “I know from experience because I live with epilepsy and some of the things that happen to me when I have a seizure are embarrassing and I didn’t want to tell people for quite some time that I have this condition that makes me convulse and make me unconscious and it can happen at any time. But I own that now.”

The Indiana Epilepsy Foundation is hosting the Walk to End Epilepsy this weekend to raise awareness and help support not only the families, but educational programs, seizure first aid certifications and trainings.

“Come on out if you’re curious, we’d love to talk about it. People with epilepsy if you ask them about their condition, they’re going to open up about it, because often times they’re not even asked what it’s like to live with epilepsy,” said Gentry.

If you’d like to participate, you can go to Southeastway Park in New Palestine on Saturday. That’s on Carroll Road.

It’s free to attend! However, you do need to register.

The walk starts at 9:30 in the morning.