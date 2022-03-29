PLAINFIELD, Ind. — There will be a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday for the hundreds out of work following the fire at the Walmart distribution center in Plainfield.

The flames took more than 76 hours to fully extinguish, but for many the impact is still being felt.

The job fair will be at the CRG Event Center on Perry Crossing Way.

Any workers placed in new roles will keep their current pay base and benefits.

There will also be a Walmart spokesperson there to discuss their ongoing support for the associates.

When it comes to the actual investigation into what started the fire, federal officials with the ATF have completed their on-the-ground investigative work — which included going through employee interviews.

Indianapolis local ATF offices are working alongside the Indiana State Fire Marshal, Plainfield Fire Territory and the Plainfield Police Department.