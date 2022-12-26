INDIANAPOLIS — In a video that’s now gone viral, you can see a car driving across the frozen, icy water of the canal in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD arrested the woman accused of being behind the wheel, 33-year-old Biankia Gleason. According to a police report, Gleason was arrested for drunk driving.

Police responded to the scene on the canal and New York Street around 11 p.m. on Christmas night.

According to IMPD, officers found a vehicle in the canal, but no one was inside the vehicle or the water. IMPD confirms witnesses led officers to the suspect.

FOX59 spoke with the person who took the now-viral video. Mason Brauchla was taking the trash out when he saw the headlights, “I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing.”

Brauchla said, “I couldn’t believe first off the ice was even supporting their car for that long. They were probably going 30 miles per hour at least I was just shocked.”

Gleason has bonded out of jail. It’s unclear how she got onto the canal.