INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers should be aware of some significant interstate ramp closures over the next few days.

On Thursday (Dec. 7) at 9 p.m., the U.S. 31 North ramp to I-465 westbound on the south side will close so crews can work on it. The ramp is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday (Dec. 8).

Two other ramp closures will start Friday and last through the weekend.

On the north side, drivers will find the I-465 off ramp to Michigan Road closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday (Dec. 8). The closure is expected to last until about 5 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 11).

The Indiana Department of Transportation’s suggested detour is I-465 West/South to the 86th Street exit then 86th Street back to Michigan Road.

On the east side, the I-70 West to I-465 South entrance ramp will close for a series of overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The nightly closures (Friday night to Saturday morning; Saturday night to Sunday morning; Sunday night to Monday morning) will last throughout the weekend.