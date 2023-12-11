INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on the southwest side of Indianapolis should be prepared for some lane restrictions and ramp closures for the upcoming weekend.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, eastbound I-465 will be reduced to one lane between I-70 and U.S. 31. The closures are expected to start on Friday (Dec. 15) and last throughout the weekend. INDOT anticipates reopening everything by Monday (Dec. 18).

Crews are shifting eastbound lanes to new pavement as part of the I-69 Finish Line project.

The weekend project means significant ramp closures, including:

I-70 eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound/eastbound

SR 37 (Harding Street) to/from I-465 eastbound

SR 67 (Kentucky Avenue) to/from I-465 eastbound

Mann Road to I-465 eastbound

I-465 westbound to U.S. 31 (East Street) northbound

U.S. 31 (East Street) southbound to I-465 westbound remains closed through spring 2024

Image via INDOT/I-69 Finish Line

I-69 Finish Line is the final section of the new I-69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis. It will begin in Martinsville and end at I-465 and add a new lane on I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on Indy’s southwest side.

The project is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2024.