Wawa is typically considered an “East Coast” thing.

But it could be an Indiana thing in the years to come.

The convenience store chain announced plans Wednesday to expand into markets in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Wawa officials didn’t give any indication of which cities or metropolitan areas they were eyeing for the expansion.

“While we don’t have specific locations, cities or timelines available yet, we look forward to providing additional updates as they become available. For now, we can share that we are actively looking for sites for new Wawa stores that will open sometime after 2025,” the chain said in a statement.

A news release indicated announcements on the number of stores and estimated timeframes for opening would likely come next year.

Wawa is a staple on the East Coast with about 1,000 locations in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Stores offer gas and other services, including a large food selection with custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and a dinner menu featuring burgers, soups, sides and snacks.

“We have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west! We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” said John Poplawski, Wawa’s vice president of real estate. “We can’t wait to reconnect with those that know us from existing markets and meet new friends and neighbors come 2025 and beyond!”

The company is also expanding into Tennessee and adding locations in the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia that are projected to open in 2024.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Wawa traces its roots back to the 19th century in New Jersey. The first Wawa Food Market opened in Pennsylvania in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products.