WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy’s position has been terminated after being arrested for domestic violence.

Indiana State Police arrested Shawn Lahrman on March 23. According to WQLK-FM, ISP responded to the incident in the 5300 block of Sugar Grove Road.

Booking photo of Shawn Lahrman

ISP arrested Lahrman on the following counts:

strangulation

battery involving a deadly weapon

criminal confinement

intimidation

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Lahrman was with the department for 14 years and was a sergeant in the jail division.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Lahrman has been terminated from his job.

From Sheriff Randy Retter:

The members of our agency are held to a high standard, not just by me, but most importantly, the public. Our staff will be held accountable for decisions made both on duty, and off. It was disappointing to hear of Mr. Lahrman’s decisions leading to his arrest, which have also resulted in the termination from our agency.”

We have reached out to the county for more details on the arrest.