WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Discussions have begun in Wayne Township centered around merging their fire department with the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

A Tuesday release stated that one of the township’s trustees has met with Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett, the leadership of IFD and IEMS, elected officials and members of the Wayne Township Board to “gauge interests and gather input.”

The first step of the process is a resolution to merge the departments. That is set to be introduced in a January board meeting.

Following that step, a 30-day public comment period and a public hearing must be held before the Township board could vote on the measure.

If the board approves the resolution, the trustee would also have to sign off on it as well. Then the Indianapolis City County Council will have another round of public hearings and approvals.

The resolution will be assigned to a committee for another round of public comment and approval and if approved, will go for a full council vote.

If the measure is passed, it will go to Mayor Hogsett’s desk for a signature.

The Wayne Township trustee said the board will prioritize transparency, collaboration and open dialogue with all stakeholders throughout the process.

The release added that they understand change can raise questions and concerns and they were committed to addressing them “thoughtfully and comprehensively.”

The priority of the township’s board remains the safety and well-being of the residents and they are confident that the merger will contribute to “the overall effectiveness of our fire and EMS services,” according to the release.