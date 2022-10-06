INDIANAPOLIS – A weekend memorial service in Indianapolis is set for a Purdue University student killed in his dorm room this week.

The visitation for 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary – Nora (740 East 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46240).

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that contributions be made in his name to Riley Children’s Foundation (500 N. Meridian Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204).

He is survived by his sister and parents as well as two sets of grandparents, according to his obituary. Enrolled in the Purdue Honors College, Chheda was studying data science. He was a National Merit Scholarship Award winner.

“His parents were the luckiest and blessed to have him as a son. He was the most caring and protective brother who played tricks galore and was his sister’s biggest champion,” according to his obituary.

His obituary described him as “well behaved, respectful and considerate,” a person who “loved the sciences” and was “very inquisitive.”

Chheda was a graduate of Park Tudor. He was born and raised in Indianapolis.