INDIANAPOLIS – A special ceremony will be held Wednesday to honor the family of fallen IMPD officer Breann Leath.

Breann Leath was tragically killed the line of duty in April 2020.

Our community is still healing from losing such an incredible officer, mother, daughter and friend.

Today, her family is gathering for a special ceremony for the community to help support them as they continue to grieve her loss. Leath’s parents and son will be presented with a $20,000 check.

The money comes from donors in the community and will go to her 5-year old son, Zayn.

The event was organized by Perry Township K9 police officer Ronald Capps – who is a veteran like Leath.

“I knew her dad, Tommy,” Capps said. “When an incident like this happens, you want to make sure you do everything you can to help. We may have different badges or different uniforms, but we are all brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and we’ll help no matter what.”

While he didn’t know Breann personally, Officer Capps knew her father and wanted to do something to honor her legacy.

“As an officer, there’s a saying when an officer passes away, ‘We’ll take it from here,’” said Capps. “I felt it was my duty to make sure we would take it from here and help her son as best we could.”

The check ceremony will take place today at 6 p.m. at the Southport High School auditorium. Leath was a 2014 graduate of Southport High School.

Leath’s family, members of IMPD, Indianapolis City-County Council members and Mayor Joe Hogsett are all expected to attend.