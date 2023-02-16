WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — An Indiana hotel once dubbed the “eighth wonder of the world” has been recognized as one of the top 15 resorts in the country.

According to Trips to Discover, West Baden Springs Hotel is no. 5 on its list of the 15 highest rated resorts in the United States.

“Trips to Discover analyzed TripAdvisor reviews for over 2,500 resorts in the U.S. to pull the wisdom of the crowd and find the best resorts in the country,” explained the travel blog.

Tourists lie on their backs to get a better look at the glass-and-steel domed atrium that rises 100 feet above the mosaic-tiled floor of the West Baden Springs Hotel in West Baden, Ind., Saturday, June 21, 2003. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman) The hotel that was once an exclusive resort and billed as “the eighth wonder of the world” for its 200-foot-wide dome that rises out of the southern Indiana countryside at West Baden Springs, stood in near ruins three years ago. The cavernous atrium and surrounding hotel is in the first stage of a rebirth and is looking for a new owner. (AP Photo/Chuck Robinson)

The resort opened in 1902 and was modeled after some of Europe’s finest spas. It quickly gained acclaim for its 200-foot atrium and “fireplace that burned 14-foot logs,” according to the resort’s website.

West Baden Springs is adjacent to the French Lick Resort and Casino, and guests can take a trolley to zip back and forth between the two.

There are 243 luxury rooms and suites at the resort, and they usually cost upwards of $300 a night.

Horror film fans will recognize West Baden as the filming location for the 2022 film “So Cold the River” starring Bethany Joy Lenz.

West Baden Springs is about an hour south of Bloomington and an hour and 15 minutes northwest of Louisville.

You can see the entire list on Trips to Discover here: https://www.tripstodiscover.com/best-resorts-usa/ .