WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud.

Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to fine dining.

Its latest mouthwatering list is devoted to the “50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now.”

Not every state is represented in the list, so Indiana’s inclusion was not a given.

That’s why Hoosiers are so happy to see Triple XXX in West Lafayette make the list.

“The surprisingly family-friendly Triple XXX, has a robust lineup of burgers made from house-ground sirloin,” writes Thrillist.

Located in West Lafayette’s Chauncey Village, an area just steps from Purdue University, the drive-in restaurant has been serving up burgers named after Boiler sports legends since 1929.

Perhaps the most famous (or most infamous) is the Duane Purvis All-American named after Purdue running back Duane Purvis. It comes with the standard lettuce, pickle, onion and tomato but its pièce de résistance is a dollop of creamy peanut butter.

A “safer” option is the Bernie Flowers that comes laden with Miracle Whip.

Triple XXX is also known for its house recipe root beer.

California is the state with the most restaurants on the list with nine.

Last year, Workingman’s Friend in Indianapolis was named as the best burger in Indiana by Food & Wine Magazine.