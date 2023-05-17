WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a man and woman from West Lafayette on multiple felony charges after they allegedly sold cocaine and other drugs.

ISP announced the arrests of 37-year-old Tyreese Moten and 52-year-old Sonja Blakeney, both of West Lafayette, on Wednesday. Both face a felony cocaine dealing charge in addition to other charges.

Troopers with ISP said that through “various investigative techniques” it was determined that Moten was dealing narcotics. While investigating these claims, it was discovered that Moten was on probation through Tippecanoe County Community Corrections, ISP said.

On May 16, ISP said troopers conducted an in-home visit to Moten’s home on Point West in West Lafayette as part of his probation.

Evidence seized (via ISP)

During that in-home visit, ISP said officers found suspected cocaine, marijuana, pills and an unknown substance believed to be methamphetamine. In total, the preliminary weight of the substances was found to be:

11 pills

168 grams of cocaine

36 grams of unknown substance, and

3 grams of marijuana

The unknown substance, ISP said, was sent to the ISP Laboratory for testing.

As a result of the investigation, Moten was charged with:

Dealing cocaine – level 2 felony

Possession of cocaine – level 3 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance – level 6 felony

Dealing marijuana – class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance – class A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana – class B misdemeanor

Furthermore, Blakeney was arrested and charged with dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine, both felonies.