WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department are investigating an overnight armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Dodge St. around 1:22 a.m. on a report of a robbery and learned that a woman was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a ski mask after she exited her vehicle.

Investigators said the man displayed a handgun, demanded items from the woman, and fled the area on foot.

WLPD officers, assisted by Purdue University police officers, established a perimeter around the area and attempted to track the man using a police K9. The suspect was not found. In addition, some of the victim’s property was found nearby and recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200.